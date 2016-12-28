The U.S. EPA Finalizes Risk Management Program for Chemical Facilities

December 28, 2016 by nicholsonj

In the U.S., some chemical facilities will soon be required to adhere to stricter Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) guidelines under a rule finalized recently by the U.S. EPA that amends its Risk Management Program (RMP) regulations.

The US. EPA says the amended regulations will reduce the likelihood of accidental releases at use and store hazardous chemicals and improve emergency response activities when accidental releases do occur.

The rule is partially in response to an ammonium nitrate explosion that occurred at the West Fertilizer Company storage and distribution facility in West, Texas. The 2013 explosion killed 13 people.

The amendments require RMP regulated facilities that use and distribute hazardous chemicals to:

Consider safer technologies and alternatives by including the assessment of Inherently Safer Technologies and Designs in the Process Hazard Assessment;

Conduct third-party audits and root cause analysis to identify process safety improvements for accident prevention;

Enhance emergency planning and preparedness requirements to help ensure coordination between facilities and local communities; and

Strengthen emergency response planning to help ensure emergency response capabilities are available to mitigate the effect of a chemical accident.

One key aspect of the final rule is that it increases coordination with Local Emergency Planning Committees (LEPCs) to enhance local emergency preparedness and response planning by requiring facilities to conduct annual coordination with LEPCs or local emergency response officials to clarify response needs, emergency plans, roles, and responsibilities.

The rule will preserve security and help enable local communities to protect themselves. It requires facilities to share emergency planning information with LEPCs during annual coordination activities.

The rule also requires facilities to provide certain, existing chemical information to the public upon request. The information includes: chemical hazard information, accident history, dates of past emergency response exercises, emergency response program information, and LEPC contact information. In response to comments received regarding security concerns, the rule does not require that this information be posted on the internet.

While numerous chemical plants are operating safely, in the last 10 years, RMP data show that there have been more than 1,517 reportable accidents, 473 of which had offsite impacts. The reportable accidents were responsible for 58 deaths, 17,099 people were injured or sought medical treatment, almost 500,000 people evacuated or sheltered-in-place, and over $2 billion in property damages.