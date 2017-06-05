HazMat Management
News

U.S. EPA Announces Superfund Task Force

Print this page

June 5, 2017 by John Nicholson

As part of his continued effort to prioritize Superfund cleanups, Administrator Scott Pruitt announced on May 22nd the creation of a Superfund task force to provide recommendations within 30 days on how the EPA can streamline and improve the Superfund program, including:

  • expediting the cleanup process;
  • reducing the burden on cooperating parties; incentivizing parties to remediate sites;
  • encouraging private investment in cleanups and sites; promoting the revitalization of properties across the country; and
  • establishing and strengthening partnerships.

This action follows Administrator Pruitt’s recent directive that authority to select remedies estimated to cost $50 million or more be retained by the Administrator to help revitalize contaminated sites faster. Read the full press release for more information about the Superfund Task Force at https://go.usa.gov/xNXYR.

Scott Pruitt, U.S. EPA


John Nicholson

John Nicholson

John is a cleantech and environmental expert with over 25 years of experience. He is a registered professional engineer and has a Masters degree in environmental engineering.
All posts by
Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*