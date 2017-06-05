U.S. EPA Announces Superfund Task Force

June 5, 2017 by John Nicholson

As part of his continued effort to prioritize Superfund cleanups, Administrator Scott Pruitt announced on May 22nd the creation of a Superfund task force to provide recommendations within 30 days on how the EPA can streamline and improve the Superfund program, including:

expediting the cleanup process;

reducing the burden on cooperating parties; incentivizing parties to remediate sites;

encouraging private investment in cleanups and sites; promoting the revitalization of properties across the country; and

establishing and strengthening partnerships.

This action follows Administrator Pruitt’s recent directive that authority to select remedies estimated to cost $50 million or more be retained by the Administrator to help revitalize contaminated sites faster. Read the full press release for more information about the Superfund Task Force at https://go.usa.gov/xNXYR.