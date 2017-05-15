Toronto Transit Commission names Spill Response Provider

May 15, 2017 by hazmat management editor

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) recently announced that QM Environmental, a Canadian environmental and industrial services company, had been named as the emergency spill response provider for the organization. The TTC is responsible for providing public transit for the 2.8 million people in the City of Toronto.

Under the contract, QM Environmental will provide complete spill response services for the TTC, including the removal and disposal of vehicle fluid spills, effective immediately through to April 2020.

The selection process was based on the service provider’s history responding to, and working on, emergency response and environmental protection, adherence safety and quality, and the expertise in handling challenging and sensitive emergency projects.