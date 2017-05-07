Template to Help Create OSHA HazCom Written Plan

May 7, 2017 by John Nicholson

VelocityEHS, the cloud environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software provider, recently announced the availability of its new MSDSonline Written HazCom Plan Template aimed at helping EHS professionals save time and money in researching and compiling their OSHA-required written plans. The fully customizable template – available to EHS professionals at no cost – contains the basic elements of a compliant written plan, according to United State’s OSHA’s Hazard Communication Standard, which can be easily edited to include specific work environment information.

Hazard Communication Standard violations have continuously held a top spot on U.S. OSHA’s annual list of frequently cited standards, with the Agency often citing employers for failing to provide a written HazCom plan or for having an inadequate plan in place. For workplaces containing hazardous chemicals required to have a written HazCom plan in place, it can be difficult knowing where to start with so much information to cover. The MSDSonline Written HazCom Plan Template helps simplify the process by laying the groundwork for EHS professionals to more quickly and easily create a comprehensive plan that meets compliance requirements.

“GHS brought increased scrutiny to an already frequently violated OSHA standard. Given that, plus the recent increase in government-imposed fines, employers that have hazardous chemicals are at a higher risk of and face more severe consequences for being found out of compliance,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “The Written Plan is an employer’s playbook for how hazardous chemicals are being managed in their workplace. It communicates how everything related to hazardous chemicals is being addressed – from the workplace label strategy to the SDS management processes to employee training. This new Written HazCom Plan Template blends education with utility.

Download the MSDSonline Written HazCom Plan Template for no cost here.