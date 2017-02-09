Spill Response Job in Hawaii

February 9, 2017 by John Nicholson

Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC) is currently looking for a Mate aboard an Oil Spill Response vessel located in Honolulu, HI. The position offers a schedule of M-F 0700-1530 with the ability to go home nights and weekends. This is a dynamic opportunity for a motivated individual to become part of an oil spill response company with a competitive compensation package including great Health Care Benefits with an above average 401(k) savings plan.

MSRC is a not-for-profit, U.S. Coast Guard Classified Oil Spill Removal Organization. MSRC was formed in 1990 to offer oil spill response services and mitigate damage to the environment.

To find out more about the opportunity, visit the job posting.