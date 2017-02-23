February 23, 2017 by John Nicholson

The Chlorine Institute & TRANSCAER Announce the 2017 Rail Safety and Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Training Tour & Webinar Schedule

The Chlorine Institute (CI) recently announced its 2017 Chlorine Institute/TRANSCAER Rail Safety and Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Training Tour and webinar schedule under the TRANSCAER program. All sessions are free of charge.

2017 CI/TRANSCAER Training Tour:

The “Technician and Specialist Level” trainings include a full day of hands-on and classroom activities that will take place at the facilities of a TRANSCAER rail partner. The primary focus of the training is on Chlorine Emergency Response.

Webinars

In addition to hands-on training, the Chlorine Institute offers online chlorine emergency response training through a 90-minute webinar. This interactive webinars is designed to provide general awareness-level training for first responders and emergency managers.

Chlorine Chemical and Physical Properties Webinar Training Session

Introduce TRANSCAER®, CHEMTREC®, the Chlorine Institute and CHLOREP®

Provide an overview of the chemical and physical properties, uses and hazards of chlorine

Provide an understanding of how chlorine exposure and exposure treatment

Provide an overview of the resources available

Chlorine Emergency Response Webinar Training Session

Introduce TRANSCAER®, CHEMTREC®, the Chlorine Institute and CHLOREP®

Provide an overview of the chemical and physical properties, uses and hazards of chlorine

Provide an understanding of how chlorine exposure and exposure treatment

Provide an overview of the resources available

Who should attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about the basic properties of chlorine or about emergency response to a chlorine release, emergency responders, firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement officers, Local Emergency Planning Committees, emergency management professionals, and HAZMAT management professionals.

*Note: Each webinar lasts about 1 hour.

2017 webinar presentations and on-demand recording will be posted after the first webinar has been completed.

________________________

The Chlorine Institute (CI), founded in 1924, supports the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, environmentally compatible and sustainable production and use of its mission chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org.