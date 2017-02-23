February 23, 2017 by John Nicholson
The Chlorine Institute & TRANSCAER Announce the 2017 Rail Safety and Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Training Tour & Webinar Schedule
The Chlorine Institute (CI) recently announced its 2017 Chlorine Institute/TRANSCAER Rail Safety and Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Training Tour and webinar schedule under the TRANSCAER program. All sessions are free of charge.
2017 CI/TRANSCAER Training Tour:
The “Technician and Specialist Level” trainings include a full day of hands-on and classroom activities that will take place at the facilities of a TRANSCAER rail partner. The primary focus of the training is on Chlorine Emergency Response.
|Locations
|2017 Dates
|Richmond, CA
|March 20
|March 21
|Seattle, WA
|April 18
|April 19
|Pocatello, ID
|May 15
|May 16
|Salt Lake City, UT
|May 24
|May 25
|Kansas City, KS
|June 20
|June 21
|June 22
|Davenport, IA
|July 11
|July 12
|July 13
|Saskatoon, SK (CAN)
|August 17
|August 18
|Houston, TX
|August 28
|August 29
|Atlanta, GA
|September 18
|September 19
|September 20
|Memphis, TN
|November 6
|November 7
|November 8
|Washington, D.C.
|TBD
Webinars
In addition to hands-on training, the Chlorine Institute offers online chlorine emergency response training through a 90-minute webinar. This interactive webinars is designed to provide general awareness-level training for first responders and emergency managers.
|Webinar
|Dates & Times
|Chlorine Chemical & Physical Properties
|March 9, 2017 11:oo a.m. EST
|Chlorine Emergency Response
|April 5, 2017 3:00 p.m. EST
|Chlorine Chemical & Physical Properties
|June 1, 2017 3:00 p.m. EST
|Chlorine Emergency Response
|July 26, 2017 2:00 p.m. EST
|Chlorine Chemical & Physical Properties
|August 15, 2017 11:00 a.m. EST
|Chlorine Emergency Response
|October 26, 2017 11:00 a.m. EST
|Chlorine Chemical & Physical Properties
|November 15, 2017 2:00 p.m. EST
|Chlorine Emergency Response
|December 5, 2017 3:00 p.m. EST
Chlorine Chemical and Physical Properties Webinar Training Session
Chlorine Emergency Response Webinar Training Session
Who should attend?
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the basic properties of chlorine or about emergency response to a chlorine release, emergency responders, firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement officers, Local Emergency Planning Committees, emergency management professionals, and HAZMAT management professionals.
*Note: Each webinar lasts about 1 hour.
2017 webinar presentations and on-demand recording will be posted after the first webinar has been completed.
The Chlorine Institute (CI), founded in 1924, supports the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, environmentally compatible and sustainable production and use of its mission chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org.
