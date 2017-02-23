HazMat Management
News

Rail Safety and Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Training

February 23, 2017 by John Nicholson

The Chlorine Institute & TRANSCAER Announce the 2017 Rail Safety and Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Training Tour & Webinar Schedule

The Chlorine Institute (CI) recently announced its 2017 Chlorine Institute/TRANSCAER Rail Safety and Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Training Tour and webinar schedule under the TRANSCAER program.  All sessions are free of charge.

2017 CI/TRANSCAER Training Tour:

The “Technician and Specialist Level” trainings include a full day of hands-on and classroom activities that will take place at the facilities of a TRANSCAER rail partner. The primary focus of the training is on Chlorine Emergency Response.

Locations 2017 Dates  
Richmond, CA March 20 March 21  
Seattle, WA April 18 April 19  
Pocatello, ID May 15 May 16  
Salt Lake City, UT May 24 May 25  
Kansas City, KS June 20 June 21 June 22
Davenport, IA July 11 July 12 July 13
Saskatoon, SK (CAN) August 17 August 18  
Houston, TX August 28 August 29  
Atlanta, GA September 18 September 19 September 20
Memphis, TN November 6 November 7 November 8
Washington, D.C. TBD    

 

Webinars

In addition to hands-on training, the Chlorine Institute offers online chlorine emergency response training through a 90-minute webinar. This interactive webinars is designed to provide general awareness-level training for first responders and emergency managers.

 

Webinar Dates & Times
Chlorine Chemical & Physical Properties March 9, 2017 11:oo a.m. EST
Chlorine Emergency Response April 5, 2017 3:00 p.m. EST
Chlorine Chemical & Physical Properties June 1, 2017 3:00 p.m. EST
Chlorine Emergency Response July 26, 2017 2:00 p.m. EST
Chlorine Chemical & Physical Properties August 15, 2017 11:00 a.m. EST
Chlorine Emergency Response October 26, 2017 11:00 a.m. EST
Chlorine Chemical & Physical Properties November 15, 2017 2:00 p.m. EST
Chlorine Emergency Response December 5, 2017 3:00 p.m. EST

 

Chlorine Chemical and Physical Properties Webinar Training Session

  • Introduce TRANSCAER®, CHEMTREC®, the Chlorine Institute and CHLOREP®
  • Provide an overview of the chemical and physical properties, uses and hazards of chlorine
  • Provide an understanding of how chlorine exposure and exposure treatment
  • Provide an overview of the resources available

Chlorine Emergency Response Webinar Training Session

  • Introduce TRANSCAER®, CHEMTREC®, the Chlorine Institute and CHLOREP®
  • Provide an overview of the chemical and physical properties, uses and hazards of chlorine
  • Provide an understanding of how chlorine exposure and exposure treatment
  • Provide an overview of the resources available

Who should attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about the basic properties of chlorine or about emergency response to a chlorine release, emergency responders, firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement officers, Local Emergency Planning Committees, emergency management professionals, and HAZMAT management professionals.

*Note: Each webinar lasts about 1 hour.

2017 webinar presentations and on-demand recording will be posted after the first webinar has been completed.

________________________

The Chlorine Institute (CI), founded in 1924, supports the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, environmentally compatible and sustainable production and use of its mission chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride.  Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org.


