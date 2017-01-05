Preparing for Chemical Spills from Upstream Neighbours

January 5, 2017 by nicholsonj

The Water Research Foundation (WRF), a not-for-profit technical and educational organization representing water quality professionals around the world, recently embarked on a project that it hopes will provide drinking water system managers and operators with a concise method of avoiding and/or effectively handling incident in which dangerous chemical spills may impact a drinking water supply.

The impetus for the project was an incident that occurred in 2014 along West Virginia’s Elk River. On the morning of January 9, 2014, an estimated 10,000 gallons of Crude Methylcyclohexanemethanol (MCHM) mixed with propylene glycol phenyl ethers (PPH Stripped) were released into the Elk River when a 46,000-gallon storage tank located at the Freedom Industries site in Charleston, WV, failed. As the chemical entered the river it flowed towards water intake for the municipality of Charleston. It was days before it was safe for 300,000 residents of the town to drink their tap water.

The new project undertaken by the WRF will attempt to provide drinking water system operators with ways to avoid or effectively handle upstream chemical spill incidents. The project will also be of use of any downstream operation that relays on the water that may become contaminated from a chemical spill.

The project resulted in the development of a guide entitled “A Methodology for Locating and Managing Dynamic Potential Source Water Contaminant Data”. The Guide provides a methodology for locating and managing potential source water contaminant data. The methodology can be broken down into 11 steps as follows:

1. Delineate the zone of concern.

2. Collect base spatial and imagery data.

3. Mine existing data sources for locations of potential sources of contamination.

4. Identify chemical locations and quantities.

5. Analyze imagery to identify potential sources of contamination.

6. Contact partners and facility owners or managers directly.

7. Research contaminant properties.

8. Generate summary reports.

9. Identify data gaps and decide whether and how to fill them.

10. Prioritize potential sources of contamination.

11. Work with high priority facility managers and property owners to reduce risks, facilitate communications, and plan responses.

The 11-step process at first glance can appear daunting. However, the data obtained through the process is more than worth the effort in planning for an incident or dealing with one after it occurs.

Alice Fulmer, WRF’s senior research manager for the project emphasized importance the work, stating: “Information such as the location, chemical contents, quantity, and physical, chemical, and toxicological properties of potential contaminants stored in aboveground storage tanks is critical for detecting a spilled chemical, locating its source, addressing source cleanup, making operational decisions, and crafting communications.”

The full report contains more details on how to accomplish each step, as well as useful datasets to utilize and recommendations for using the methodology as part of a larger source water protection program.

The data collected following the methodology described in this report can be used by downstream water users to support a number of source water protection activities including risk assessments, response plans, spill response exercises, and responses to emergencies.