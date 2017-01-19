HazMat Management
Opportunity to Teach Hazmat Course in Alaska

January 19, 2017 by John Nicholson

The U.S. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DHS&EM) is seeking competitive proposals for an instructor for Hazardous Materials Technician Course that will be offered on May 15 – 20, 2017.  The current deadline for receipt of proposals to the subject IRFP is no later than 2:00 p.m. Alaska time on January 27, 2017.  Information on submitting proposals can be found in the IRFP.

Questions regarding this IRFP need to submitted in writing to the procurement office via email at MVA.DASProcurement@alaska.gov, faxed to 907-428-7229, or through VSS.

Hazmat Exercise in Alaska


John is a cleantech and environmental expert with over 25 years of experience. He is a registered professional engineer and has a Masters degree in environmental engineering.
