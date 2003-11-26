New non-polluting, inexpensive hydrogen process

November 26, 2003 by Hazmat Management

A New Brunswicker was recently granted two U.S. patents on a process that produces hydrogen from aluminum waste. Jim Anderson, a highschool dropout and mill owner from New Denmark, New Brunswick, and Erling Reidar Anderson, his Norwegian cousin, identified a process that may result in an inexpensive method of producing non-polluting gas.

Using discarded aluminum cans, and water laced with Drano, the two inventors discovered the potential of an energy-generating reaction that had thus far been overlooked in the history of chemistry. When sodium hydroxide breaks down, the corrosive chemical acts as a catalyst for energy. They discovered that the reaction continues, contrary to prior assumptions, as long as more water and aluminum are added to the equation.

The cousins were inspired to pursue the experiment after reading the book The Coming Energy Revolution, which discusses the role of hydrogen as a future energy source.