Mapping Contamination in the Great Lakes Basin

December 22, 2016 by nicholsonj

Researchers recently published a new map showcasing concentrations of polyhalogenated carbazoles (PHCZs), a new class of toxic chemicals, in Great Lakes sediment. Analysis of sediment samples from Lake Michigan, Superior and Huron suggest a total of 3,000 tonnes of PHCZs are distributed among the three lakes. The map was published the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

In a news release, one of the researchers, An Li, from the University of Illinois – Chicago said, “Because the amount of PHCZs we found is so high, and because of their location in the lakes as well as in the sediment cores we took, we believe that most of the PHCZs in these lakes is the result of natural processes.” He did state that some of PHCZs in sediment laid down in more recent years is very likely from man-made sources. In his view, the PHCZs are chemicals of emerging concern and should be monitored carefully.

PHCZs are dioxin-like compounds, highly toxic and persistent in the environment. They have been linked with developmental defects, embryonic disruption and some cancers.

In the newly published map, researchers classified the compounds according to where they were found in lakebed sediment cores. Category 1 PHCZs are those found in the deepest portions of the lake and at the bottom of sediment cores. Scientists suggest their presence is largely explained by natural processes like the chemical breakdown of organic matter.

Category 2 PHCZs aren’t as abundant – an estimated 130 tonnes in the upper Great Lakes – but are found at shallower layers. Their distribution is similar to the distribution of other types of man-made pollution, like polychlorinated biphenyl compounds, or PCBs.