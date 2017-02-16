Inventory of Hazardous Materials Certification for Ships

February 16, 2017 by John Nicholson

DNV GL, a safety and sustainability service firm, and Norddeutsche Reederei H. Schuldt, a shipping company headquartered in Germany, have signed a contract to carry out Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) certifications for the shipping company’s managed fleet of more than 50 vessels. The first vessel to undergo sampling and testing is the 3700 TEU container vessel Northern Dexterity. Once complete, this certification provides independent verification of the vessels’ IHM, as required by the European Ship Recycling Regulation.

“The IHM is an important step on the way to ensuring environmentally responsible ship recycling and therefore also important to us at Norddeutsche Reederei. DNV GL has long-standing experience in this field and we are pleased to be working with them on this,” says Dennys Wulf, Quality Management Director at Norddeutsche Reederei H. Schuldt.

“Norddeutsche Reederei has clearly demonstrated its commitment to establishing sustainable recycling practices and we at DNV GL are very pleased to have been chosen as a partner for this. Having fleets evaluated early on is something we recommend to all our customers, and this is an excellent example,” adds Gerhard Aulbert, Global Head of Practice Ship Recycling at DNV GL – Maritime.

The sampling and analyses on board Northern Dexterity is being carried out by hazmat specialists from the two independent laboratories exag GmbH Marine Consulting and QSU GmbH, under the supervision of DNV GL. The vessel is scheduled to receive the IHM certificate in February 2017. The project is expected to be completed by early 2018. The IHM is one of the cornerstones of the European Ship Recycling Regulation, according to which every EU-flagged new-build has to carry an inventory of all hazardous materials contained in its structure or equipment with a statement of compliance by 31 December 2018. The IHM is also an important feature of the Hong Kong Convention, which is expected to enter into force in 2020.

The European Ship Recycling Regulation, in force since 30 December 2013, addresses the environmental and health issues associated with ship recycling while avoiding unnecessary economic burdens. Applicable to all EU-flagged vessels as well as non-EU-flagged ships calling at or anchoring in ports within the European Union, it accelerates the implementation of the requirements of the Hong Kong Convention and sets out responsibilities for ship owners and recycling facilities both within the EU and in other countries. Of around 60,000 ships around the world, about two thirds are affected by it.