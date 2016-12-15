December 15, 2016 by nicholsonj

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) presents the International Hazardous Materials Response Teams Conference.

The International Hazardous Materials Response Teams Conference is the premier conference in the United States for hazardous materials responders. This conference offers the most experienced speakers, up-to-date information and the best hands-on training.

Registration for the 2017 Hazmat Conference will open in January of 2017. The event will be held in Baltimore, Maryland from June 15th to the 18th, 2017.

For more information visit http://www.iafc.org/hazmat.