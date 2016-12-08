Integrated DNAPL Site Strategy Webinar

December 8, 2016 by nicholsonj

The Interstate Technology & Regulatory Council (ITRC) is hosting a webinar on an Integrated Dense Non-aqueous Phase Liquid (DNAPL) Site Strategy is scheduled for December 13th from 1:00 pm until 3:15 pm EST.

The webinar will examine the important features of the ITRC Integrated DNAPL Strategy (IDSS-1, 2011) technical and regulatory guidance document. Included in the webinar will be a discussion of the following:

• A conceptual site model (CSM) that is based on reliable characterization and an understanding of the subsurface conditions that control contaminant transport, reactivity, and distribution;

• Remedial objectives and performance metrics that are clear, concise, and measurable; treatment technologies applied to optimize performance and take advantage of potential synergistic effects;

• Monitoring based on interim and final cleanup objectives, the selected treatment technology and approach, and remedial performance goals; and

• Re-evaluating the strategy repeatedly and even modifying the approach when objectives are not being met or when alternative methods offer similar or better outcomes at lower cost.

For more information and to register, see http://www.itrcweb.org.