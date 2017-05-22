Hazmat Services Contract awarded by U.S. TSA for Federalized Airports

May 22, 2017 by hazmat management editor

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was recently awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (U.S. TSA) to continue to provide hazardous materials management and disposal services at more than 440 airport screening checkpoints across the United States and abroad. The single-award, firm fixed-price contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and a total contract value of $45 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at all U.S, TSA continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, South Pacific and U.S. Virgin Islands screening checkpoints in federalized airport locations.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide regulatory support to ensure compliance with Federal, State, and local hazardous materials and hazardous waste regulations; treatment, storage, and disposal facility due diligence audits; management and operation of the Leidos-developed online documentation and recordkeeping system, HazOUT®; emergency and spill response support; and development and execution of training programs.

“This contract award represents the continuation of more than 13 years of Leidos support to the Transportation Security Administration and its more than 440 CONUS and OCONUS airport locations,” said Leidos Civil Group President Angie Heise. “The TSA’s mission is vital to protecting the nation’s transportation systems and ensuring freedom of movement for people and commerce. Our dedicated team remains ready to support this critical citizen solution.”

Leidos is a global science and technology solutions company working to solve the world’s challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company has 32,000 employees. Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $7.04 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2016.