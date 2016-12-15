Hazardous Materials Rail Shipments: A Review of Emergency Response Information

December 15, 2016 by nicholsonj

The U.S. Government Accounting Office (U.S. GAO) recently released a report that reviews emergency response information of hazardous materials on rail shipments. The purpose of the report is to help emergency responders safely handle rail incidents involving hazardous materials.

To help emergency responders safely handle rail accidents involving hazardous materials, railroad companies typically have two sources of information onboard: the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Emergency Response Guidebook (ERG) and documentation that describes the hazardous materials onboard and immediate hazards to health and risks of fire or explosion.

Representatives from all 18 railroads that the U.S. GAO interviewed stated that they carry the ERG on their trains. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) officials, the ERG’s use is not required by regulation, but the rail industry views it as a national standard for emergency response information.

The U.S GAO review of selected train documents showed that they always have a basic description of each hazardous material being transported, including the identification number and proper shipping name, as well as an emergency response telephone number. Six of the 7 Class I railroads and 5 of the 11 selected Class II and III railroads also included emergency response information in these documents. According to four emergency response associations, in the first 30 minutes after a rail incident, emergency responders primarily use the train documents to locate and identify hazardous materials and use the ERG to identify potential response actions.

According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), freight railroads operating in the United States transported approximately 2.35-million carloads of hazardous materials in 2015.