Funding for Hamilton Harbour Clean-up

June 23, 2016 by nicholsonj

The City of Hamilton, Ontario is located at the western tip of Lake Ontario. Randle Reef is located in the southwest corner of Hamilton Harbour and is approximately 60 hectares (148 acres) in size. The reef contains approximately 695,000 cubic meters of sediment contaminated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) and other toxic chemicals. It is considered the largest PAH-contaminated sediment site on the Canadian Great Lakes.

The PAH contamination at Randle Reef is the result of pollution from a number of past industrial activities along the Hamilton waterfront dating back to the 1800s. There were multiple sources of contamination including coal gasification, petroleum refining, steel making, municipal waste, sewage, and overland drainage.

The site was identified as a principal target of Harbour restoration objectives in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Studies were conducted over several years to determine possible options for cleaning up the site.

The Randle Reef sediment remediation project involves constructing a 6.2 hectare engineered containment facility (ECF) on top of a portion of the most contaminated sediment, then dredging and placing the remaining contaminated sediment in the facility. The facility will be made of double steel sheet pile walls with the outer walls being driven to depths of up to 24 metres into the underlying sediment. The inner and outer walls will be sealed creating an impermeable barrier. The sediment will then be covered by a multi-layered environmental cap.

The estimated cost of the Randle Reef sediment remediation project is $138.9-million. In addition to the $46.3-million in funding from both the federal and Ontario governments, $14-million is being contributed by the City of Hamilton, $14-million by U. S. Steel Canada and $14-million by the Hamilton Port Authority, as well as $2.3-million from the City of Burlington and $2-million from Halton Region.

Cleaning up Randle Reef is one of the most significant steps remaining to remediate Hamilton Harbour and remove it from the list of Areas of Concern. The project will reduce the amount and spread of contaminants through the Harbour, significantly improving water quality and fish and wildlife habitat. The Harbour will also experience economic and social benefits: enhancement of shipping and port facilities, increased recreational opportunities and the promotion of the Harbour community as a clean and progressive place to live and work.

Recently, the funding partners involved in the Randle Reef Contaminated Sediment Remediation Project met to celebrate its progress and tour the project site. The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, and Ontario Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Glen Murray, were accompanied by the Mayor of Hamilton, Fred Eisenberger; Mayor of Burlington, Rick Goldring, and Vice President of Operations for the Hamilton Port Authority, Bill Fitzgerald.

The first stage of the project began in May in what is considered to be the clean up the largest contaminated sediment site on the Canadian side of the Great Lakes. The project will take seven years to complete.

More information on the clean-up can be found at randlereef.ca.