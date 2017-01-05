Forecast for Hazardous Waste Industry Market to 2023

January 5, 2017 by nicholsonj

Research and Markets recently published a market report on the hazardous waste industry in Canada and the United States. The market report gives information on market Consumption, products, and services for Canada and the USA from 1997- 2016 and Forecasts 2017- 2024 & 2024-2028.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of an hazardous waste industry’s financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package. It also provides complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies and company financials.

One prediction in the report is an assessment that the hazardous waste industry in the United States will reach $12 billion by 2023.

In Canada, the management of hazardous waste is a shared responsibility. The Government of Canada regulates international movements of hazardous wastes, while the provincial and territorial governments control generators, waste management facilities and transportation within their jurisdictions. Canada already has strict regulations on the transboundary movement and transportation of hazardous wastes under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA). The provinces and territories also have regulations that set out requirements for the operation of waste management facilities.

In the United States, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), sets the framework for the proper management of hazardous waste. From this authority, the U.S. EPA has a comprehensive regulatory program to ensure that hazardous waste is managed safely from the time it is created, while it is transported, stored, and treated/disposed.

Each year, approximately 900,000 tonnes of hazardous waste crosses the Canada – U.S. border where it is destined for recycling, treatment, or disposal. The Agreement Between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States of America Concerning the Transboundary Movement of Hazardous Waste was signed by the Canadian Environment Minister and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) Administrator in 1986. The Agreement ensures that the transboundary movement of hazardous waste is handled safely and that such waste is shipped to facilities that are authorized by the importing jurisdiction.