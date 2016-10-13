Fire at Waste Transfer Station in Ajax

October 13, 2016 by nicholsonj

A recent fire at a waste transfer station in Ajax, Ontario (just east of Toronto) took local fire crews over a day to put out. The fire was at the Progressive Waste Solutions waste transfer station in Ajax.

The fire broke out at 11 pm on Sunday evening over Canada’s thanksgiving weekend. It was not fully extinguished until well into the next day. Five Ajax fire trucks as well as an aerial truck were on scene battling the blaze.

On Monday, a private hazmat contract company, Accuworx, was on the scene. Accuworx specializes in industrial cleaning and emergency response services.

Progressive Waste Solutions is one of North America’s largest full-service waste management companies. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to commercial, municipal and residential customers in a number of U.S. states and several Canadian provinces.