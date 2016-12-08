Environmental Technologies: A Market Assessment Report

December 8, 2016 by nicholsonj

The U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration recently published a report that can be used as a market assessment tool for U.S. exporters. It is also of use to environmental and industry professionals from around the world.

The report supports identifies and ranks export markets where focusing finite government resources will have the greatest impact in terms of increasing commercial opportunity for U.S. companies. The report is based on a study of international markets and distills market forecasts and quantitative assessments into overall market scores that identify and rank export markets relative to three critical traits: (1) markets that are large and growing in absolute terms; (2) those that have a defined and increasing need for imported technology and services; and (3) those where U.S. exports are lower than predicted, based on markets with similar characteristics.