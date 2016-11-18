Environmental Forensics: Visual Aids

November 18, 2016 by Court Sandau, Phd., P.Chem

As was discussed in part 4 of the outlooks for Environmental Forensics, communication of the result is the most important part of the environmental forensics investigation.

Use Visual Aids to Present Science

The phrase, a picture is worth a thousand words has been used for over a hundred years regarding the notion that an image can provide quick clarity that would take many words to describe.

We also know that 65% of people learn best with visual aids while the next biggest group is auditory (30%). So, one of the most important communication tools will be the visual component. This applies as much to schools as public forums and courtrooms.

The Impact of Visuals

A simple visual will stick in people’s minds much longer than what you said or some complex chart of numbers.

Therefore, the 5th point is to use powerful visuals to simplify the complexity into something that is easy to understand and retain.

About the Author

Court is the President and owner of Chemistry Matters, Inc. – a niche environmental consulting firm which specializes in geo-forensics, environmental forensics, arson investigations, and biomonitoring services. In addition, Court is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Calgary. Due to his extensive education and experience in environmental chemistry practices, Court is regularly called upon to provide his expert witness testimony during litigation processes.