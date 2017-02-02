HazMat Management
Emergency Managers Conference and AGM – May 11th and 12th

February 2, 2017 by John Nicholson

The Ontario Association of Emergency Managers (OAEM) will be holding their 17th annual conference and annual general meeting (AGM) on May 11th and 12th in Burlington, Ontario.

There will be a diverse list of speakers and subject matter experts including professionals from the the public sector, private sector, non-government organizations and more.  Speakers include the following:

·        Jean-Pierre Taschereau – Director, Emergency Operations, Canadian Red Cross talking about the Fort McMurry Wildfire;

·        Jim Montgomery – Deputy Chief, Emergency Management, City of Ottawa speaking about the Sinkhole Event in his City, and

·        Ivana Di Millo – Director, Communications, City of Mississauga who will be providing a historic perspective of the Mississauga Explosion.

The price for the conference is very reasonable and is as follows:

  • Students $80
  • Early bird Member $80 (First 30 to register)
  • Member and Partner Organizations $100
  • Early bird Non-Member $110 (First 30 to register)
  • Non-Member $130

For questions, please contact:

·        Attendees – vp@oaem.ca

·        Vendors – sponsorship@oaem.ca

·        Media – communications@oaem.ca

OAEM


