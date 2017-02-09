HazMat Management
News

Emergency Management and Business Continuity Standard Course

Print this page

February 9, 2017 by John Nicholson

The Ontario Association of Emergency Managers (OAEM) is hosting an Emergency Management and Business Continuity Standard Course based on the Canadian Standard Association (CSA) Standard Z1600.

The event is scheduled for two days, March 9th and 10th from 11 am until 5 pm each day.  The event will take place in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Event Fee(s) are as follows:

OAEM Members – $ 475.00

OAEM Student Members – $ 200.00

Non-OAEM Members – $ 575.00

Visit the OAEM web site for more information on the event and to register.

 


John Nicholson

John Nicholson

John is a cleantech and environmental expert with over 25 years of experience. He is a registered professional engineer and has a Masters degree in environmental engineering.
All posts by
Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*