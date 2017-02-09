February 9, 2017 by John Nicholson

The Ontario Association of Emergency Managers (OAEM) is hosting an Emergency Management and Business Continuity Standard Course based on the Canadian Standard Association (CSA) Standard Z1600.

The event is scheduled for two days, March 9th and 10th from 11 am until 5 pm each day. The event will take place in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

Event Fee(s) are as follows:

OAEM Members – $ 475.00

OAEM Student Members – $ 200.00

Non-OAEM Members – $ 575.00

Visit the OAEM web site for more information on the event and to register.