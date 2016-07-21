Deadly Hydrogen Sulfide Leak in Texas

July 21, 2016 by nicholsonj

A hydrogen sulfide leak at a wastewater treatment plant in Wichita Falls, Texas resulted in the death of one worker and serious injuries to a second.

The City of Wichita Falls reported that the deceased, Daniel Arrendondo, had worked at the City’s wastewater treatment facility of the past year and a half. The second worker, David Sheppard, was listed in serious condition at a local hospital.

The utilities operations manager at the plant, Daniel Nix, told the Times Record News that the two men were conducting routine maintenance on a pump when they were exposed to hydrogen sulfide gas. Other workers at the plant found the two men and called emergency responders.

Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless, flammable, extremely hazardous gas with a “rotten egg” smell. Hydrogen sulfide gas causes a wide range of health effects. Workers are primarily exposed to hydrogen sulfide by breathing it. The effects depend on how much hydrogen sulfide you breathe and for how long. Exposure to very high concentrations can quickly lead to death.

An investigation into the cause of the incident at the wastewater treatment plant is ongoing.