Dangerous Goods Conference – Mississauga, April 28th

March 26, 2017 by John Nicholson

IDC Technologies is hosting the 2nd Dangerous Goods Conference on April 28th in Mississauga, Ontario. The early bird discount runs out on the 31st March so if you want to take advantage of the 10% off then please forward your registrations to IDC soon.

The quantity of dangerous goods being stored, handled and transported across the country continues to increase as industrial activity in Canada remains strong despite the dropping oil prices. With increased activity comes increased safety risk and continued dangerous goods accidents. Dangerous goods professionals need to be well equipped with the latest information to make the best decision when they are faced with a dangerous goods incident.

Many dangerous goods incidents are caused by human error followed by mechanical or design failure and they can result in the loss of product, damage to equipment, minor to serious injuries, and in extreme cases fatalities. This event will provide practices and strategies to prevent accidents and reduce the overall number of incidents. Protecting public safety through effective dangerous goods classification, emergency response and means of containment will also be explored.

