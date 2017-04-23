Dangerous Goods Conference – April 28th

If you would still like to attend the upcoming 2nd Dangerous Goods Conference in Mississauga, Ontario on April 28th 2017 then IDC Technologies are offering a last minute 50% off special. Please send the attached registration form directly to conferences@idc-online.com to redeem your discount.
NOTE: 50% off the full price = $400 (+ HST) for a full day of training featuring nine local dangerous goods specialists.
Conference presentation topics:
- Overview of the Upcoming Regulatory Proposals and Transportation of Dangerous Goods (TDG) Safety Awareness Program
- WHMIS 2015 – Harmonization or Discord?
- Overview of Transport Canada Air Cargo Security Program vs Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations
- Hazardous Waste, Ontario Subject Waste and Dangerous Goods – Relationships and Classification
- Conducting Dangerous Goods Emergency Response Drills and Exercises
- Metal and Metal Compounds – The Environmental Hazards
- The Profession of Emergency Management and its Application to the Dangerous Goods Business
- Lithium Battery Regulation: Achieving Safety or a False Sense of Security?
- A Global Perspective on the Shipment of Class 7 Dangerous Goods
For more information, contact:
Sarah Montgomery, Conference Manager
IDC Technologies
EIT: www.eit.edu.au
IDC: www.idc-online.com
