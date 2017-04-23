Dangerous Goods Conference – April 28th

April 23, 2017 by John Nicholson

If you would still like to attend the upcoming 2nd Dangerous Goods Conference in Mississauga, Ontario on April 28th 2017 then IDC Technologies are offering a last minute 50% off special. Please send the attached registration form directly to conferences@idc-online.com to redeem your discount.

NOTE: 50% off the full price = $400 (+ HST) for a full day of training featuring nine local dangerous goods specialists.

Conference presentation topics:

Overview of the Upcoming Regulatory Proposals and Transportation of Dangerous Goods (TDG) Safety Awareness Program

WHMIS 2015 – Harmonization or Discord?

Overview of Transport Canada Air Cargo Security Program vs Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations

Hazardous Waste, Ontario Subject Waste and Dangerous Goods – Relationships and Classification

Conducting Dangerous Goods Emergency Response Drills and Exercises

Metal and Metal Compounds – The Environmental Hazards

The Profession of Emergency Management and its Application to the Dangerous Goods Business

Lithium Battery Regulation: Achieving Safety or a False Sense of Security?

A Global Perspective on the Shipment of Class 7 Dangerous Goods

For more information, contact:

Sarah Montgomery, Conference Manager

IDC Technologies

EIT: www.eit.edu.au

IDC: www.idc-online.com