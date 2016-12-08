Cleaning up Oil Spills with Chemically Modified Sawdust

December 8, 2016 by nicholsonj

Researchers from Washington State University claim that sawdust could be effective in cleaning up oil spills off North America’s west coast. With the Canadian federal government giving the go ahead to two pipeline projects from Alberta to British Columbia, there is much concern about a tanker spill contaminating the B.C. coastline.

The Canada federal government has committed funding to a comprehensive marine spill response, but many project opponents have pointed out the ineffectiveness of current oil spill response techniques which include using booms and skimmers to remove oil from the water.

According to the researchers at Washington State University, sawdust can chemically modified to be hydrophobic (water hating) and lipophilic (oil loving). “What this does is it renders the sawdust to be incredibly buoyant, so it will float for about four months. It absorbs five times its weight in oil and rejects water. I t also rejects the formation of ice,” stated George Bonheyo, a senior research scientist and professor at Washington State University.

Professor Bonheyo said that utilizing the chemically-modified sawdust can keep oil closer to the surface, allowing it to be collected. It can also enable burning – a rapid way of removing oil from the environment.

The advantage lipophilic sawdust has over other methods is that it can bind the oil at the surface of the water for months, allowing skimming and collection to take place over a longer period of time.

Testing is ongoing on the use of the modified sawdust. There are questions remaining on its effectiveness with the bitumen type oil from the Alberta oil sands. Research also needs to be conducted on if there are any negative side effects from the utilization of the chemically modified sawdust.

The timeline for its commercial use, if testing proves successful, is one to three years.