CBRN Detection Technologies Market predicted to be $10 Billion by 2022

May 22, 2017 by hazmat management editor

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN defense or CBRNE defense) is protective measures taken in situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare (including terrorism) hazards may be present.

A recent market report prepared by Market Insight Reports predicts that the global market for CBRNE detection technologies will reach $10 billion (U.S.) by 2022. The Global CBRNE Detection Technologies Industry 2017 Market Research Report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

The report breaks down market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer. The top players in the CBRN detection marketplace include Argon Electronics, Blucher GmbH, Bruker, FLIR Systems, HDT Global, MSA, and TSI.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of CBRNE Detection Technologies Industry in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.