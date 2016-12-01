BluMetric Signs More Than $2.2 Million in Contracts in Canada

December 1, 2016 by nicholsonj

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSX-V: BLM) recently announced that it had initiated more than $2.2 million in recent contracts for work based in Northern Ontario, Nunavut, NWT, and the Yukon, including a $1.03 million contract for Harte Gold to design, supply, and install a mine-water treatment system for the Sugar Zone Project near Hemlo, Ontario, which starts immediately with anticipated commissioning in Spring of 2017.

The Harte Gold mine-water treatment system will treat ammonia using a resin exchange system, in addition to more conventional metals treatment. “The Harte Gold project fits precisely into our strategy of developing situationally tailored mine-water treatment systems for use in challenging environments that are often compounded by complex water chemistry,” said Dan Scroggins, BluMetric’s VP of Research and Innovation. “

The remaining new contracts vary in technology area, business line, and client sector, with the majority involving work in environmental engineering, industrial hygiene, waste management, and contaminated site/building assessment and remediation. Clients include all levels of government and their agents – from federal and territorial to Inuit and First Nations communities, as well as private entities – and they are situated in northern Ontario, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded cleantech company providing engineering services and proprietary equipment to deliver sustainable solutions to environmental challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric serves clients mainly in Canada, the United States, and Central America.