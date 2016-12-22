Avatar Movie Inspires Hazmat Clean-up Equipment Design

December 22, 2016 by nicholsonj

Korean Future Technology has built a 13-foot-tall mechanical outfit, named Method-1, similar to suit seen in the Avatar movie. The outfit, which weighs four tonnes, amplifies the movements of its operator. The suit’s articulated arms and legs let it manipulate objects and walk on flat surfaces. It also significantly amplifies the strength of the operator and can be used in the construction industry as well as for hazmat clean-ups.

A hazardous material is any substance or agent (biological, chemical, radiological, and/or physical), which is capable of posing an unreasonable risk to humans, the environment and property. The release or spill of hazardous materials will require a different response based on a variety of factors, including the amount, type and location of the spill. Each location should have its own specific cleanup procedure and all personnel handling such material, should have received instruction on that procedure.

One limitation of the suit is that it has to be plugged in to an electricity supply to work. In factory applications, this can be done by attaching the suit to an overhead power source. The company’s short term goals include developing robotic platforms for industrial areas where having a tethered robot is not an issue.

Designer Vitaly Bulgarov – the genius behind robots used in the Terminator, Robocop and Transformer movies – said the company is working to mount only the top of the robot on a wheeled platform that would allow it to move and operate on uneven terrain.

Bugarov said “A modified version of that is already in development and is planned to help in restoration of Fukushima disaster area.” The company has not provided a cost for the suit.

A rival to Korea Future Technology’s product has already been produced by Japanese company Suidobashi Heavy Industry. Its Kuratas bot does not have legs, but does have weapons.