AntiFog Expanded-View Visor for Hazmat Situations

May 14, 2017 by hazmat management editor

One of the most perplexing problems for protective clothing users now has a clear solution — literally. An AntiFog Expanded-View Visor, developed by Kappler, means no more fogged-up face visors for gas-tight suit wearers. A video demonstration may be viewed here: http://www.kappler.com/index.php/products/antifog.

There have been many efforts to address this common problem over the years, from wipes to sprays to homemade concoctions. But cost-effective solutions have eluded protective apparel manufacturers until now.

“The anti-fog innovation is a huge advance for hazmat responders and chemical workers, where seeing better means working safer,” said Laura Kappler-Roberts, president and CEO of Kappler, Inc. “The response has been tremendous, which is really gratifying considering how long the industry has been trying to solve this problem.”

The patent-pending visor technology is being combined with another key “see better, work safer” improvement: A large, expanded-view visor which significantly increases the suit wearer’s field of vision with 17% more visor surface area.

The AntiFog Expanded-View Visor is being incorporated as a standard feature on all Kappler gas-tight suits made with Zytron® and Frontline® fabrics, including NFPA-certified styles.