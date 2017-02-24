Ambassador Bridge owner files lawsuit to allow transport of hazardous materials

February 24, 2017 by John Nicholson

As reported in the Windsor Star, the owner of the Ambassador Bridge recently filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Transportation and its Director claiming they have no right to prevent hazardous materials from being transported across the privately owned border crossing.

The Moroun family of Detroit owns the Ambassador Bridge. It their lawsuit, they claim that the Michigan Department of Transportation is preventing materials hazardous materials from being shipped by truck over the bridge resulting in their company losing millions of dollars in lost truck tolls.

The Michigan Department of Transportation requires trucks hauling hazardous materials to use the bridge crossing in Sarnia (approximately 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the north) or truck ferry the runs between Detroit and Windsor.

The claim of the Moroun family company is that the State of Michigan and authority over public roads but not the private bridge. As such, it has no jurisdiction over the truck traffic on the bridge. The company’s lawyer Michael Cox is asking that the existing restrictions be declared “void” by the federal court.

The City of Windsor has been concerned about the possibility of hazardous goods be transported over the Ambassador Bridge for some time. The concern of the City around the safety and environmental impacts should an accident involving a truck carrying hazardous materials should spill its load on the bridge.

The 87-year-old four-lane Ambassador Bridge has no water and few safety capabilities, according to the City of Windsor. A report prepared by the City stated that there were 67 traffic accidents on the Canadian portion of the bridge between 2007 and 2011.

It if the view of officials from the City of Windsor that emergency responders would have a near impossible time addressing a hazmat incident on the bridge and would have little ability to prevent contamination of the Detroit River.

Windsor Fire Chief Bruce Montone did not wish to discuss the litigation in an interview with the Windsor Star, but said the fire department’s view about hazmat on the bridge “hasn’t changed.” “We have concerns relative to the bridge infrastructure and inability to protect it should something happen,” Montone said. “Not everything is a fire, but (spilled) dangerous goods — corrosive, poisonous, toxic materials — pose a threat to the environment. Not just the river, but the area surrounding it.”

The Truck ferry operator Gregg Ward said in an interview with the Windsor Star that owner of the bridge is “prioritizing money over public safety and security” by filing the lawsuit. The issue was just reviewed with all sides stating their case and the ban was kept in place in 2014, he said. “This is about economic security for two nations,” Ward said. “If something happens to that structure before the Gordie Howe bridge is built it could damage the economies permanently. This is a selfish action.”