Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals National Conference

The Alliance of Hazardous Management Professionals (AHMP) annual national conference is scheduled for August 27th to the 30th 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals™ (AHMP), formerly the Academy of Certified Hazardous Materials Managers, Inc. (ACHMM) is a professional association with a membership of more than 3,000 of the nation’s leading experts in environmental, health, safety and security management. AHMP is the only national organization devoted to the professional advancement of the hazardous materials management field.