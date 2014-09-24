Roll-Press Lime Briquetting

September 1, 1998 by Richard Komarek

In many chemical and mineral processing industries, some of the money invested in mining or buying raw materials and in the equipment and energy needed to prepare it for sale is discarded in the form of material fines and unnecessary fine transportation and dumping charges. How can fines be turned into an asset that generates revenue? One answer is demonstrated by quicklime processing.

When limestone is calcined in rotary kilns to produce quicklime, it’s not unusual for 10 to 20 per cent of the stone to abrade and emerge from the kiln as quicklime fines. While there are various industrial processes that can use fines, handling and shipping is tricky and dangerous. Due to the highly caustic nature of quicklime, airborne dust easily burns eyes and skin.

Some plants convert leftover quicklime fines into calcium hydroxide (also known as hydrated or water-slaked lime) for sale into agricultural applications. For farm uses, hydrated lime fines are preferred over quicklime because they are much easier to handle. They are favored over raw limestone fines because of their higher concentration of calcium and greater solubility. These advantages allow hydrated lime to more quickly reduce the acidity of soil and to reduce farmers’ dependence on chemical fertilizers. They help to free nitrogen and other natural nutrients for plant intake.

From the producer’s viewpoint, quicklime fines are ideal for this use because they go through hydration much faster than the larger chunks of quicklime. In comparison, the larger chunks (typically called “pebble lime”) are more readily marketable and more easily handled for steel, copper, aluminum and magnesium production, water or waste treatment, chemical, paper, glassmaking, and flue gas desulfurization in coal-fired boilers.

However, the agricultural market for hydrated lime represents a very small piece of the lime market (nearly 90 per cent of it goes into chemical and industrial uses). Ag lime use also varies widely with season and geography, and the required pressure-processing equipment is expensive. Many lime producers cannot project an adequate return from this alternative. Consequently, quicklime fines that cannot be sold for chemical and industrial use sometimes simply go to waste.

For many lime plants, a more practical alternative could be to compact leftover quicklime fines into briquets of a size similar to the premium pebble product (typically one to 1.5 inches long, 7/8 inches wide, and 0.5 inches high). In this form, the full volume of fines can be reclaimed and sold along with the top-quality quicklime “pebbles.” This can significantly improve plant productivity and cut unit costs by making fuller use of raw material.

For those plants that also want to maintain production of hydrated lime, similar briquetting or compacting equipment can be used to upgrade hydrated fines to a larger granule size for sale as premium dust-free agricultural lime, or as a carrier and diluent for certain fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides.

Roll-type presses are efficient tools for this task, because of their conceptual simplicity and the low cost per unit of the final product. Production machines can accommodate throughputs ranging from three to 15 tonnes per hour.

Roll press components

The basic components of a roll-type briquetter are two rotating rolls (usually having widths of no more than one-half their diameter), with half-briquet cavities (pockets) cut into the circumference of each. (See Figure 1.) The rolls are indexed so the cavities on opposing rolls match up as the rolls turn, momentarily forming whole cavities as both halves simultaneously pass through the roll center-line.

Loose material is fed between the rolls at their nip region (where the rolls come together), filling the cavities just prior to closure. Pressure applied to the material by the closing of the cavities compresses the materials into a solid mass. As each cavity passes beyond roll center-line, its two halves naturally move apart, allowing the formed briquet to slide out and discharge from the machine.

In modern roll presses, one roll is mounted in fixed bearing blocks and the other is mounted in moveable bearing blocks. The force required to hold the rolls together is provided by hydraulic cylinders pressing against the bearing blocks that support the moveable roll. By changing the pressure in these hydraulic cylinders, the force between the rolls can be adjusted. Since this equals the force required to move the rolls apart, it is technically referred to as “roll-separating force” and is an important factor in briquet formation.

Hydraulic systems have virtually eliminated earlier spring-loaded separating-force adjustment systems, which did not afford much control over spring pressures and made the equipment difficult to use. In state-of-the-art hydraulic systems, pressure is maintained by a nitrogen-filled accumulator that accepts the hydraulic fluid displaced from the cylinders as the rolls are forced apart. This allows the rolls to move apart at virtually constant pressure. Once charged, the hydraulic system simply acts like a spring, absorbing and giving back energy. The stiffness of the spring-like response is controlled easily by adjustment of the gas pressure in the accumulator.

The versatility of modern roll-type briquetting machines is due largely to the ability of the hydraulic system to match the slope of the force-displacement curve of the moveable roll to the requirements of the briquetting process.

How to boost performance

Another critical factor in producing good quality lime briquets is ensuring that the proper amount of material is fed into each roll cavity. While earlier briquetting machines used gravity feed (in which the material was simply allowed to drop into the roll cavities), most modern machines use a variable-speed screw (auger) feeder which forces material into the nip of the rolls. This permits the feed rate to be adjusted to match volumetric requirements of the roll cavities, which in many cases allows faster machine speeds for higher production rates.

Especially important for dry and finely divided materials like quicklime is the fact that screw feeders provide the benefit of pre-compaction and de-aeration of the incoming material for higher in-feed densities. They can also break up clumps of in-feed particles to achieve a more favorable size consistency before compaction. (Some evidence suggests that particle mobility caused by screw rotation may help the particles align their crystal axes more favorably for briquetting.)

In addition, screw feeders allow the alternative of vertically-paired rolls fed from the side rather than horizontally-paired rolls fed from above. Feeding from the side avoids the effects of gravity and allows tighter control for greater briquet uniformity. This approach is most effective in handling fine, aerated, dry materials–even dust reclaimed from baghouse or cyclone accumulators. Two common screw-feeding arrangements are a single-screw system and a combination vertical or horizontal screw system. (See Figure 2.)

Briquetting aids

Binders or lubricants are sometimes

used to improve the briquetting process. Binders are additives that increase the strength of the briquet by helping to hold the particles together, but they can be costly and will require a more complex system of machinery for handling, proportioning, and mixing. The mixing process itself requires careful control because it can be an important variable in briquet quality, and can affect costs by determining the amount of binder required.

Lubricants are classified as internal or external. Internal lubricants are mixed into the feed material before briquetting and provide a denser briquet by reducing friction between particles during compaction. External lubricants work by reducing friction between the surfaces of the agglomerates and the rolls that form them, and can sometimes add the benefits of faster briquetting speeds and reduced wear on the forming rolls.

Both types have been used in quicklime briquetting. One common in

ternal lubricant is calcium stearate, added at a rate of 0.1 to 0.25 per cent of total batch weight. Like binders, however, internal lubricants require the addition of handling, proportioning, and mixing equipment.

External lubrication, generally the easiest way to improve quicklime briquet quality, can be provided by simply spraying the rolls with a fine mist of water to form a very thin later of calcium hydroxide on the outside surface of each briquet. Calcium hydroxide can also be mixed into the quicklime as an internal lubricant.

Lime briquet quality test

To compare the physical characteristics of briquetted lime with natural pebble lime, tests were conducted with commercially available high-calcium quicklime fines briquetted in a cantilevered, vertically-paired roll mill lubricated with water spray on the rolls. Briquets were .25 to 1.25 inch by .75-inch in plan view, with a volume of 5.1 cubic centimetres (cc). Freshly-made briquets were subjected to crushing force, tumble, and drop-shatter tests. Identical test procedures were repeated for control comparison on corresponding one-inch pebble lime.

In the crushing test, in which briquets and pebbles were crushed between parallel platens, the mean crushing force for briquets was 201 +- 45.4 lbs., compared to 70.7 +- 32.6 lbs. for pebble. In tumble tests, 10 lbs. of briquets or pebbles were placed in a rod mill having three internal lifter bars. Material was tumbled for 744 revolutions (one hour) after which the negative-four mesh material was determined. Briquets lost 8.2 per cent of their weight versus 11.0 per cent for pebble.

In the drop test, 10 lbs. of each material was subjected to three 6-foot drops onto a concrete floor. Evaluation of the negative-four mesh material showed that briquets lost 5.0 per cent of their weight while pebble lost 4.4 per cent.

The density of both materials, as determined by mercury displacement, compared at 2.15 g/cc for briquets and 1.61 g/cc for the pebble lime (which was also the source of the fines that were briquetted for these tests). Although briquetted lime proved denser than the natural pebble, water immersion slaking tests showed that briquets slaked somewhat more rapidly than pebble.

The proper equipment

It was noted that in briquetting quicklime, newly-formed briquets contain residual stresses upon emerging from the roll press. As they “relax,” (or in some cases recrystallize) they gain in hardness and strength. For that reason, it is recommended that lime briquetting systems include a troughed transfer conveyor of appropriate length and speed to let the briquets rest for several minutes before they’re subjected to screening or rough handling. It has also been noted that quicklime briquets mixed with calcined pebble lime will withstand rough handling better than by themselves.

The complete “zero-waste” briquetting system should also include a vibrating screen to separate finished briquets from undersize particles and fines, plus conveyors to recycle screenings back to the system’s in-feed mixer. (See Figure 6.) While it helps to have a range of particle sizes in the feed mix, particles larger than a quarter of the minimum roll pocket dimension will weaken the briquets. (Screening equipment should be specified with this in mind.)

Mixing is particularly important in quicklime recycling systems because the screw feeder that supplies the briquetting rolls is a volumetric device. This means that variations in the bulk density of the feed material will pass through and produce variations in briquet quality. As noted in test results, briquet screenings have a significantly different density than virgin quicklime fines, so the conveyor and mixer must be controlled to assure consistent balance of recycled and new material. For the same reason, in-feed passages and hoppers should be designed to prevent bridging, which might allow the particle sizes to separate and classify inside the hopper.

All the factors mentioned–screw feeding, horizontal or vertical orientation, binders, type of bearing mounts, and other details–must be considered in the specification and design of a briquetting system. However, above all, considerations must begin with analysis of the material to be briquetted, the

production rate required, and the desired size and characteristics of the briquet.

Richard Komarek is president of K.R. Komarek Inc. in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.