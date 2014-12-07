Remediation of US Navy Facility in Canada

December 1, 1998 by Glen Hynes

The Canadian federal government is currently performing remediation of the former US Naval Facility in Argentia, Newfoundland. Since 1941, the facility has operated under the control of the US Navy under a 99-year lease agreement with the government of the United Kingdom and the United States. During World War II, the base accommodated more than 15,000 troops and was the largest overseas base in US inventory. As a result of the closure of the base in September 1994, the facility reverted to the Canadian Federal government, whereupon Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC), as custodians for the Crown, assumed ownership and administrative control of the property.

Under the CCME National Guidelines for Decommissioning Industrial Sites, a detailed environmental site assessment (ESA) was completed in 1994. PWGSC has implemented a five to ten-year cleanup program or Remediation Action Plan (RAP). The cleanup began in 1996/97 and represents one of the most extensive and significant projects of this nature in Canada.

Work completed to date includes: demolition and removal of large underground fuel storage tanks with associated pipelines, removal of pond debris, removal/disposal of hazardous wastes, and demolition/removal of several massive concrete structures and other buildings.

Ongoing and future work includes: construction of an onsite hazardous waste containment facility, continued demolition of large structures (including housing units), dredging of pond sediments, removal of large underground bulk fuel storage tank farm, TPH contaminated soil remediation, hazardous material removal and disposal, coastal landfill containment, environmental engineering and monitoring services, and health and safety inspection services.

Expenditures for 1998-99 will be $18.2-million and total funding for the project now stands at $81-million.

In support of the federal government’s commitment to sustainable development, PWGSC specifications require construction demolition debris (including tanks/pipelines, concrete, steel, wood, etc.) to be recycled and reused. This has presented unique challenges to PWGSC and the construction industry in Newfoundland and Labrador. In addition to the sustainable development strategies, health and safety remains PWGSC’s number one priority.

Contracting opportunities for remediation work are being advertised through the government’s electronic tendering system, “MERX.” Further information may be obtained by calling 709-227-4019.

Written by Glen Hynes, project leader at Public Works and Government Services Canada in Argentia, Newfoundland.