March 12, 2015 by HazMat Staff

The former Industrial Division of Calgary-based Newalta Corporation has become a new standalone environmental services company called Terrapure Environmental, following a $300 million sale to Revolution Acquisition LP, a Birch Hill Equity Partners company.

“Today is a significant milestone for our business, our people and our customers,” said Todd Moser, president and CEO of the new company. “Our new owners at Birch Hill are committed to investing in our company to take the strong foundation we built under Newalta and make it even better. The future is bright and we look forward to continuing to partner with our customers to provide more sustainable solutions to their most complex environmental challenges.”

Headquartered in Burlington, Ont., Terrapure employs 900 people and operates an integrated network of 33 government-regulated facilities from coast to coast. Under new ownership, the company will continue to focus on providing innovative solutions that minimize waste and maximize the recovery or recycling of valuable industrial by-products through its facility network and on customer sites.

The company’s operations include resource recovery and recycling through a used lubricating oil re-refinery in North Vancouver, B.C. and Canada’s largest lead-acid battery recycling facility in Ville Ste-Catherine, Que.; an engineered non-hazardous industrial waste landfill in Stoney Creek, Ont.; as well as facilities and onsite services that enhance the environmental sustainability of industry sectors that include automotive, chemical and petro-chemical, manufacturing, marine, mining, municipal, pulp and paper, and transportation.

Services that Terrapure provides include: recycling and management of hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste; wastewater treatment and recycling; water treatment pond dredging and dewatering; tank cleaning and product recovery; used oil recycling; glycol and solvent recycling; household and automotive battery recycling; soil treatment and remediation; alternate fuel blending; offshore and onshore oil and gas waste and fluids management; and emergency response and spill clean-up.

Terrapure is working with JAN Kelley Marketing of Burlington to develop its brand and related elements. It expects this work to be completed in the spring, at which time it will rebrand its operations and introduce the new brand to customers and stakeholders.