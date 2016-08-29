Industrial Wastewater Treatment

September 1, 2010 by Dave Ellwood

Bilge water, bunker sludge, BTEX water and oily water are some of the wastewater streams processed at Newalta’s state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility in Surrey, B.C. The five-acre facility specializes in the treatment of hydrocarbon-contaminated wastewater, with the capacity to handle about 20 million litres annually.

Whether it comes from a sump at a gas station or the bilge of a marine vessel, any liquid waste stream that does not meet discharge criteria set by local regulators must be properly handled either onsite or at a specialized wastewater treatment facility prior to disposal. Large industrial operations typically have their own wastewater treatment solutions built into their processes, but smaller to medium-size enterprises often look to a partner like Newalta to help manage wastewater issues.

With growing global concerns about water safety and conservation, as well as increasingly strict environmental controls regarding the discharge of wastewater, Newalta’s Surrey facility plays an important role in helping industry recycle wastewater by removing contaminants before safely returning the water to local sanitary sewer system.

In addition, valuable product can be recovered in the process. In keeping with Newalta’s “What if Waste Wasn’t?” — philosophy, approximately 25 percent of the wastewater treated at Surrey is recovered as valuable hydrocarbon that is sold by the company for reuse as an industrial fuel oil.

Facility overview

Built in 1997, the Surrey facility originally specialized in used oil treatment. In 2002 when Newalta acquired its North Vancouver used oil re-refinery, Surrey diversified and changed its focus to concentrate on wastewater treatment. Newalta operates a diverse network of 85 facilities across Canada, allowing it to capitalize on a broad base of waste management expertise and capabilities.

In 2007, the Surrey facility’s wastewater processing capabilities were enhanced with the addition of a rotary drum vacuum filtration unit, electro-coagulation unit and tricanter centrifuge. These upgrades expanded the facility’s capabilities from batch discharge to continuous discharge, meaning the water, once processed, is discharged directly and continuously into the sanitary sewer instead of having to be stored in tanks for discharge in batches.

“The technology upgrades allow us to treat large quantities and recover hydrocarbons with minimal manpower,” says Jagdeep Grewal, the plant’s branch manager. “This means a safer and more productive operation.”

Wastewater containing crude oil, solvents, inks, suspended and dissolved solids or other contaminants comes to the facility from various sources including marine vessels, gas stations, refineries and pipeline spills. Bilge water, which is a combination of rain and sea water which leaks into a ship and collects in its bilge, is a key waste stream managed at the facility.

In addition, the facility has the capability to handle waste from environmental emergencies such as tanker spills, pipeline breaks and ruptured freighter fuel tanks, as well as from event-based industrial projects such as tank cleaning and refinery shutdowns.

“We can recycle virtually any regulated wastewater requiring third-party disposal in the Lower Mainland and recover value from what was once considered waste,” says Grewal. “With our people and first-class technology we’re versatile and adaptive to the needs of our customers and able to help them with their sustainability objectives.”

Wastewater treatment process

Valuable hydrocarbons are recovered from slop and wastewater through a number of processes, the first of which involves natural separation in settling tanks. From there, centrifugation separates oil, water and solids. Once fuels have been recovered for reuse and larger solids have been collected for offsite disposal, the wastewater is then ready for further treatment.

Wastewater is treated through a combination of treatment technologies to make it suitable for discharge. Treatments are designed for specific waste streams and combinations of methods are used based on analytics. The basics of each treatment method employed at Surrey are as follows:

Chemical treatment: from simple pH adjustments to complex treatments, such as the precipitation and removal of metals from waste streams.

Vacuum drum filtration: a rotating drum uses internal vacuum pressure to pull solid waste to its surface where solids are continuously scraped off and collected for offsite disposal.

Electro-coagulation: positive charges from aluminum or iron plates cause metals to precipitate out of waste streams.

Carbon filtration: water is filtered at the final stages prior to discharge into the local sanitary sewer system.

Solids handling: solids are sent offsite to an approved facility for either disposal or further treatment.

The facility acts as a “one-stop-shop” for customers, primarily operating water and sludge processing technologies, but also managing a range of slop fuel wastes and solid waste streams.

“We are seeing an increased focus on sustainability from our customers, especially related to responsible water management,” says Alice Chung, Regional Manager of Newalta’s B.C. operations. “Surrey’s adaptive approach to wastewater recycling helps customers achieve environmental sustainability and exemplifies the culture at Newalta, which is to continually find better, more efficient ways to manage waste streams.”

Dave Ellwood is Sales Representative with Newalta Corp. in North Vancouver, BC. Contact Dave at dellwood@newalta.com