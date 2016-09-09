Are Property Rights for the Birds?

October 1, 2003 by Guy Crittenden

An offbeat noise pollution conflict I recently encountered in the countryside neatly illustrates how regulations can override individual property rights and harm citizens and the environment. Industrial plant managers and environmentalists might be interested to learn that that the centuries-old common law could in many instances better protect the environment than government oversight and regulation. (For an example of the latter, see our cover story, page 8.)

For someone who writes about environmental protection, I don’t often actually get out to enjoy Mother Nature; I’m more likely to develop carpal tunnel syndrome in my wrists from sitting at the computer than sustain an injury from, say, portaging a canoe. An exception is the summer weekends I spend at my parents’ vacation property on the shores of Lake Ontario in Prince Edward County (near Kingston).

My folk’s place overlooks a rocky beach from which vantage one can watch distant thunderstorms pass by, or thousands of cormorants or Canada geese, and even Monarch butterflies returning from their long migration to Mexico. It’s tranquility distilled.

So you can imagine my surprise when I awoke early one Saturday morning to what I assumed were gunshots! Bam! Bam! Bam! The shots rang out every few minutes.

The sound, I learned, was from acoustical bird-scaring devices (commonly called “bird bangers”) — propane-fired cannons mounted on tripods. Grape and berry farmers use them to frighten birds off crops close to harvest time. The County has recently seen a large number of these installed by grape growers who are part of a rapidly expanding local wine industry.

People who live near vineyards with bangers tell horror stories about the disruption. A Niagara resident complained to the Toronto group Noise Watch about up to 250 explosions per hour for more than 12 hours each day from August through November. The shots reach up to 115 decibels according to Ontario’s agriculture ministry. His family wears earplugs, even indoors.

The issue is gaining momentum across Canada wherever growing operations abut residential areas, especially those favored by cottagers, tourists and retirees. It’s prevalent in Niagara Region and in B.C. where a group opposed to bangers on Fraser Valley blueberry farms has launched a website (banthecannons.com). But opponents quickly stumble into the dark side of regulation — something that environmentalists often ignore: that regulations often override property rights and can become, in effect, licenses to pollute.

In her excellent book Property Rights in the Defence of Nature, Elizabeth Brubaker notes that activists tend to dislike property rights because of attitudes inherited from earlier movements that fought against feudal proprietors, serfdom, enclosures, clearances, absentee ownership and exploitative rents. But the offbeat conflict between bird bangers and rural residents jibes with a clear message in Ms. Brubaker’s book to which activists, industrial managers and policymakers alike should pay attention. And it’s a message that extrapolates easily to other forms of pollution, be it soil or groundwater contamination, improper hazardous waste disposal, or toxic air emissions. Under the common law a person can sue for almost any property violation, including even a small change in water or air quality. No one needs to produce a cancer risk study, or beg for action from an indifferent government bureaucracy. Ms. Brubaker offers many examples of how the threat of individual lawsuits would encourage mills and factories to curtail pollution more than government regulations that actually permit pollution at set levels.

In the early 1990s some Beamsville, Ontario families argued to the Agriculture Farm Practices Protection Board that bird bangers violate people’s right to the quiet enjoyment of their property — a central tenet of common law. Under property rights, plaintiffs can win compensation for, or cessation of, a “nuisance trespass” if they can prove their right to the quiet enjoyment of their property is being infringed.

But the Board ruled that the devices are protected in regulation as a “normal farm practice” (huh!) and don’t violate the Environmental Protection Act. With regulation steamrolling over their rights, such neighbors are forced to throw themselves on the mercy of polluters and ask them to restrain actions that the offenders believe are in their commercial interest. (A tough sell.)

Governments often try to balance the competing interests of polluters and residents by introducing guidelines. In the case of the bird bangers, guidelines suggest growers minimize noise by setting machines away from homes, moving them around, etc. A better solution is the use of special netting to keep birds off crops. But the nets are more expensive and so are often avoided.

Net subsidies have been called for, but if regulations were written so as not to intrude on people’s property rights — a trend in the development of American environmental laws — the growers would always compare the cost of “cheap” sound cannons with the threat of expensive civil lawsuits. With the interests of companies and citizens balanced, nets would begin to look inexpensive, growers would install them, and peace and quiet would once again reign in the countryside.

Property rights aren’t just “for the birds.” They could similarly cause chemical plants, pulp & paper mills, manufacturing facilities, power producers and others to curtail their emissions, more than the erratic government enforcement of command-and-control legislation.

Guy Crittenden is editor-in-chief of this magazine. E-mail your letters to: gcrittenden@hazmatmag.com