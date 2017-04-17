UPS Expands Capabilities on Shipping of Dangerous Goods

April 17, 2017 by John Nicholson

UPS recently announced that it has expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities that can be accepted in its global air network and more than 300 products across its ground network in Europe.

The company also increased the allowable quantity of select dangerous goods accepted for shipment.

There is a growing demand from companies in a variety of industries to ship products that are classified as hazardous goods. For example, healthcare companies need to transport chemicals to clean laboratory equipment. Industrial manufacturing companies transport paint, compressed gases, adhesives and batteries, among other items. UPS can now help these businesses ship between 36 countries.

UPS is confident it can ship the dangerous goods without incident has it provides extensive employee training and takes extra precautions to ensure dangerous goods are safely transported. The company’s integrated transportation network utilizes leak-proof packaging, fire-resistant containers and fire containment covers.