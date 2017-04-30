U.S. EPA Marketplace 2017: Procurement Opportunities for Small Business

April 30, 2017 by John Nicholson

The U.S. EPA, Office of Acquisition Management, RTP Procurement Operations Division will be hosting Marketplace 2017 in Durham, North Caroline on May 31st, 2017. The venue for the event is the Sheraton Imperial Hotel and Convention Center.

The Marketplace event is a bi-annual regional “reverse” trade show that provides small business owners a broad-based business opportunity to meet contracting officers from over 50 large prime contractors and federal, state, and local government agencies. Contracting officers and representatives from industry will present training sessions and answer questions on a variety of contracting topics. The Marketplace 2017 website hosts the complete event agenda and electronic registration at http://www.sbtdc.org/events/marketplace/.