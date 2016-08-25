Train Collision in Toronto Results in Diesel Fuel Spill

August 25, 2016 by nicholsonj

A collision between two freight trains in Toronto, North America’s fourth largest city, has resulted in an investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSBC). The incident, which occurred on August 21st resulted in a derailment though police and officials from the Canadian Pacific Railway stated that the incident posed no threat to public safety.

One of the rail cars involved in the incident contained dangerous goods but did not leak. The only damage reported in the incident was a small diesel leak that was contained and cleaned up.

Many Canadians have great concern about hazardous materials shipments by rail since the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster in July 2013. That tragedy resulted in the deaths of 42 people after a freight train carrying crude oil rolled, unattended, down a grade and derailed and exploded in the center of the Quebec town.

The Canadian Minister of Transportation and former astronaut, Marc Garneau, stated that his department will act quickly if safety lapses were found to have caused the derailment. He was not specific as to what actions might be taken.