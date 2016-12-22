Spill Response Conference in New Orleans

December 22, 2016 by nicholsonj

The 2017 Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill and Ecosystem Science Conference will take place February 6th to the 9th, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The fifth annual Conference, organized by a diverse group of partners, will bring together hundreds of oil spill-related experts from academia, state & federal agencies, non-governmental organizations and industry to share the latest oil spill and ecosystem scientific discoveries, innovations, technologies and policies.

Conference participants will focus on applications and practical uses of scientific research in the Gulf of Mexico, but it will be applicable to other parts of the world as well. Connecting scientific research to decision makers in the response and restoration communities will be key in areas such as:

Biogeochemical processes, ecological impacts and human dimensions contributing to effective restoration and recovery efforts.

Discoveries and innovative technologies in future oil spill response and management strategies.

Human dimensions of oil spills and developing strategies that reduce harms of oil spills and enhance the resilience of communities.

Ecological impacts that inform future spill outcomes and response.

Long-term fate and impacts

Breakdown and transport of hydrocarbons in the water environment and through the water column.

Incorporation of data from various sources into databases, models, and decision-making tools.

Outreach and science communications to link new research and findings to policy and management decisions.

The four-day Conference will consist of 23 scientific sessions with close to 350 oral presentations and 260 poster presentations. Several associated meetings & events and workshops will also be held.

A searchable database of abstracts for oral and poster presentations and the full Conference schedule will be available on online. Click here to view the Conference schedule at a glance.

The registration fee will be waived for credentialed members of the media. Please contact Leslie Smith for details. Online registration will close on January 27, 2017.

For accommodation information, click here. The deadline for the conference hotel rate is January 9, 2017.

The Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill & Ecosystem Science Conference is made possible by the generous support of many organizations including: the National Academies’ Gulf Research Program and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.

For more information, visit the Conference website and follow on Facebook and Twitter (#OneGulf).