Quebec company snags three US carbon capture patents

January 16, 2013 by Hazmat Management

Quebec-based CO2 Solutions has been granted three U.S. patents for the capture of carbon emissions from any gas stream with any aqueous solvent or solution.

The Quebec City company that works in the enzyme-enabled carbon capture technology field said the three patents cover the use of the enzyme carbonic anhydrase flowing through an absorption reactor.

The patents would apply to carbon capture in power generation, oil refining, metals production, and cement production, among other industrial applications.

Company president and CEO Glenn Kelly “The issuance of these three patents further expands our already dominant intellectual property portfolio for enzymatic carbon capture,” stated Glenn Kelly president and CEO of CO 2 Solutions in a January 10, 2013 statement to media. “These patents will provide significant incremental value in commercializing our technology in the U.S. market.”

The patents:

8,329,458, entitled “Carbonic anhydrase bioreactor and process for CO 2 containing gas effluent treatment” (http://alturl.com/a8qym)

8,329,459, entitled “Carbonic anhydrase system and process for CO 2 containing gas effluent treatment” (http://alturl.com/n8qdj)

8,329,460, entitled “Carbonic anhydrase bioreactor and process” (http://alturl.com/8933u)