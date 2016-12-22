Proposed Soil Quility Guidelines for Zinc

December 22, 2016 by nicholsonj

The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) recently issued a draft Scientific Criteria document for public review on the Canadian Soil Quality Guidelines for the Protection of Environmental and Human Health – Zinc.

Canadian environmental quality guidelines are numerical concentrations or narrative statements recommended to provide a healthy, functioning ecosystem capable of sustaining the existing and likely future uses of the site by ecological receptors and humans. Canadian soil quality guidelines can be used as the basis for consistent assessment and remediation of contaminated sites in Canada. The guidelines were developed according to the procedures described in A Protocol for the Derivation of Environmental and Human Health Soil Quality Guidelines (CCME 2006). According to the protocol, both environmental and human health soil quality guidelines are developed and the lowest value generated of the two approaches for each of the four land uses is recommended by CCME as the Canadian Soil Quality Guidelines (CCME 2006).

The scientific criteria document provides the background information and rationale for the derivation of environmental and human health soil quality guidelines for zinc. The document contains a review of information on the chemical and physical properties of zinc, the sources and emissions in Canada, the distribution and behaviour of zinc in the environment, the metabolic fate and behaviour and toxicological effects of zinc on microbial processes, plants, invertebrates, livestock, wildlife, and the behaviour and effects in humans and mammalian species. This information is used to derive soil quality guidelines for zinc to protect ecological and human receptors in four types of land uses: agricultural, residential/parkland, commercial, and industrial.

The environmental soil quality guidelines for zinc for each of the four land uses are: 250 mg/kg soil for agricultural land use, 250 mg/kg soil for residential/parkland land use, 430 mg/kg soil for commercial land use, and 430 mg/kg soil for industrial land use. The guidelines are protective of ecological receptors and are optimised for soils within the pH range of 4 to 8.3 because the toxicological studies upon which they are based were conducted within this pH range. The environmental soil quality guidelines were selected from the following ecological exposure pathways for zinc; soil contact, soil and food ingestion, nutrient and energy cycling check and off-site migration check.

The human health-based soil quality guidelines for zinc for each of the four land uses are: 10 000 mg/kg soil for agricultural land use, 10 000 mg/kg soil for residential/parkland land use, 16 000 mg/kg soil for commercial land use and 140 000 mg/kg soil for industrial land use. The human health-based soil quality guidelines were selected from direct human health-based soil quality guidelines for soil ingestion, particulate inhalation and dermal contact and the off-site migration check.

The Canadian Soil Quality Guidelines for the protection of environmental and human health, as recommended by the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME 2006) are based on the lowest of the environmental soil quality guidelines or the human health-based soil quality guidelines. This revision to the Canadian Soil Quality guidelines for zinc supersedes the Canadian zinc soil quality guideline derived in 1999 (EC 1999a), first published in CCME (1999), and the 202 zinc Interim remediation criteria for soil (CCME 1991).

Comments on the draft document will be accepted by the CCME until January 16th 2017. Comments should be sent to Laura Crawford at lcrawford@ccme.ca.