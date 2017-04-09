Phase I ESA Certification Course – May 2017

April 9, 2017 by John Nicholson

The Associated Environmental Site Assessors of Canada Inc. are hosting a series of training session on how to conduct Phase I Environmental Site Assessments (ESA’s) in the Spring of 2017.

The 3-day training course is delivered in a workshop atmosphere, providing attendees with the training required to conduct Phase One Environmental Site Assessments in Canada. The course is suitable for both experienced practitioners and those wishing to enter the field. The Course is based on CSA-Z768 guidelines. The Ontario course include the requirements under Ontario’s Brownfield Regulations (O.Reg.153/511). The Alberta Course is expanded to include western Canada provincial guidelines. The Nova Scotia course expanded to include guidelines for all Maritime provinces.

For information on the dates and locations for the courses, registration fees, and other details, download the AESAC brochure.