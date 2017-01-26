Opportunities within the European Hazardous Waste Management Market

January 26, 2017 by John Nicholson

A recent market report from Frost & Sullivan found that incentives to implement sustainable manufacturing practices resulted in impetus to market growth for hazardous waste management.

Communication and semiconductor technologies such as global positioning systems (GPS) and radio frequency identification (RFID) are opening up vast revenue opportunities in the hazardous waste management services market in Europe. For instance, routing software is improving cost controls, enabling industry players to adopt an aggressive pricing strategy that is creating a more competitive market.

“The deployment of smart data solutions can significantly enhance the efficiency of the collection and the treatment of hazardous waste,” said Frost & Sullivan Energy & Environment Research Analyst Akshaya Gomatam Ramachandran. “With effective waste minimisation at source, total hazardous waste volumes are anticipated to decrease from 72.8 million tonnes in 2016 to 66.9 million tonnes in 2021. However, the price per ton will increase with the rising investments in technology.”

European Hazardous Waste Management Services Market is part of Frost & Sullivan’s Environment & Water Growth Partnership Subscription. The study segments the treatment methods into recycling, thermal treatment, other hazardous waste treatment, and landfill. It highlights the latest trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the market, while detailing the current amount of hazardous waste generated, collected and treated in all European countries. Related topics covered by the subscription include water and wastewater management, environmental services, water value chain, smart water meter and residential water softener solutions.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today’s market participants.