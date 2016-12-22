Ontario’s Auditor General Calls for Higher Fees for Environmental Approvals

December 22, 2016 by nicholsonj

In her recently published Annual Report, Bonnie Lysyk, the Auditor General for the Province is highly critical of the Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC), stating that only 20% of program costs are recovered in program fees, financial assurance is not required for many high-risk activities, financial assurance amounts that are collected are less than the estimated future clean-up costs, and the government is at risk of paying clean-up costs due to outdated remediation estimates.

If the recommendations of the Auditor General were to taken seriously by the MOECC, the fees associated with applying for an Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) would increase substantially as well as the financial assurance requirements for high risk activities such as landfills and transfer stations. Also, holders of existing ECA’s or the grandfathered Certificate of Approval (C of A) could be subject to expire dates in which the MOECC re-examines the approval document and imposes stricter conditions.

With respect to approval documents, the Auditor General stated that over 200,000 approvals issued more than 15 years ago have not been updated to meet current environmental standards or to reflect emitters’ current operations: Approvals prior to 2000 did not contain many of the operational requirements that similar current approvals include, such as having properly trained staff and well-maintained equipment. The MOECC largely relies on the emitter to request that its approval be updated when it changes its operations, but emitters do not always do so. The Ministry does not know how many of the emitters that were issued those approvals are still operating.

The regard to fees for program delivery, the Auditor General’s reported stated that the MOECC currently recovers 20% of its cost of delivering the program. Application and self-registration fees obtained from emitters do not cover all of the Ministry’s costs for administering the environmental approvals program. In 2014/15, such fees covered only about 20% of the program’s $23 million costs. The application fees have not been updated since 1998.

Ontario’s Environmental Protection Act and Ontario Water Resources Act “require anyone planning to engage in activities in Ontario that release contaminants or pollutants” to obtain approval from the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk, the Auditor General, said in the report.

For many companies that pay fees to obtain environmental approvals, any increase in the fees would be seen as a slap in the face. The wait times to obtain approval once the application has been submitted is six months and longer and is seen as a major detriment to the development of new industry and development of new environmental technologies in the Province.

With respect to financial security (commonly referred to as financial assurance within the environment industry), the Auditor General’s report stated that it is not required for many high-risk activities. The Environmental Protection Act gives the MOECC the authority to require financial security from emitters to cover future clean-up costs. However, the Auditor General found that the MOECC does not always require financial security from high-risk activities such as hazardous waste transporters, industrial sewage systems and other industrial activities that are likely to result in contaminant spills.

In the report, the Auditor General also stated that financial security amounts collected are less than estimated future clean-up costs. The amount required from emitters—and imposed as a condition of the Environmental Compliance Approval— is usually based on the most reasonable estimate for future clean-up. However, the auditor general’s review of a sample of emitters indicated that the MOECC has collected approximately $10 million less than what it estimated would be required for future clean-up.

The MOECC “does not require financial security for future clean-up of contamination and environmental damage from many emitters involved in high-risk activities,” the Office of the Auditor General stated in a press release that accompanied the release of the report. The Office of the Auditor General cited the example of Northstar, an aircraft parts manufacturer that operated a site in Cambridge. Taxpayers in Ontario will be paying more than $35 million over the next 30 years to monitor and mitigate environmental contamination in Cambridge in the wake of the 2012 bankruptcy of Northstar Aerospace, the company that caused the contamination.

Northstar, a helicopter parts manufacturer, operated the manufacturing facility in the City of Cambridge (approximately 100 km northwest of Toronto) from 1981 to 2009. Following an environmental site assessment in 2004, it was discovered that the company had contaminated the groundwater in the area with trichloroethylene and hexavalent chromium. The contaminate plume extended all the way into the Grand River.

Remediation efforts began in 2009. In 2013, the MOECC reached a $4.75-million settlement agreement with directors and officers of Northstar Aerospace for the clean-up. In June, 2012, Northstar was granted creditor protection in Canada under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act leaving the government with responsibility for cleaning up the contamination.

In the 2015 report, the Ontario Auditor General noted that the total liability for remediating 288 contaminated sites for which the province is responsible “is estimated to be $1.792 billion as at March 31, 2015.”

There was no indication in the report how many emitters were sampled and how $10 million figure was arrived at with respect to the gap on financial security amounts. Currently, owners and operators of landfills and waste transfer stations are required to obtain quotes from contractors for clean-up and base the financial assurance posted in the form of cash, letter of credit, or a bond to the MOECC on those quotes. Every three years the financial assurance is subject to review.

In response to the Auditor General’s criticism of the financial assurance program, the MOECC responded by stating that Ontario has one of the most broadly based financial assurance approaches in Canada. It did state that it will pursue improvements to further strengthen the financial assurance program.

The MOECC “is considering expanding the financial security requirements to activities that pose potentially significant risks, such as industrial sectors, underground petroleum storage tanks, and operations involving high-risk substances and new technologies,” the Office of the Auditor General stated in the 2016 report.

