Online Resource assists with Excess Soil Management

December 1, 2016 by nicholsonj

The Canadian Urban Institute (CUI) recently launched the excess soil bylaw tool website, www.excesssoils.com, with the purpose of helping Ontario municipalities develop by-laws around the use of excess soil. It may also be applicable to municipalities in other jurisdictions.

Excess soil is typically generated during excavation during construction. It is considered an important resource as it supports plant growth, stores and filters water and provides habitat for organisms, among other functions. To help preserve this resource, good soil management practices should be implemented to minimize soil excavation during construction and allow for reuse on site. When excess soils are generated, they may be used at another site for a beneficial purpose, provided do not have an adverse effect on the receiving site or impair the water quality.

Municipalities may regulate the use of excess soils on receiving sites or temporary storage sites through Site Alteration or Fill By-Laws. The CUI online tool provides examples of by-law language and guidance for Ontario municipalities to use in creating or updating key sections of these by-laws.

In an interview with the Daily Commercial News, Amanda Smith, manager of urban infrastructure programs for the CUI, said the goal of the tool is to promote good soil management practices. “It’s an online tool to help empower municipalities to support the beneficial reuse of soil coming into their community through their bylaws,” explained Smith.

CUI was commissioned by the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs to create the tool to assist Ontario municipalities in developing or updating key sections of site alteration and fill bylaws. The website also provides sample bylaw language informed by Ontario’s Management of Excess Soil — A Guide for Best Management Practices and is based on the feedback received from municipalities, construction associations, non-governmental organizations and qualified professionals, Smith stated.

“We consulted with stakeholders to understand the key issues municipalities are facing with respect to managing excess soils,” said Smith. “Once we had an understanding of what those issues were, and based on the issues that the best management practices addresses, then we highlighted those issues on the website and then reviewed Ontario municipal fill and site alteration bylaws and found representative language that helped address the issues we heard were important to municipalities.”

The issues addressed on the website include aggregate sites, agricultural lands, commercial fill operations, consultation and engagement, cultural heritage, definitions, enforcement, environmentally sensitive areas, facilitating soil matching, fees, cost recovery and financial assurance, fill management plans, invasive species, permits, prohibition or limitation of fill, soil quality, soil sampling, temporary soil storage sites, traffic and transportation and water quality protection.

“It’s intended as a tool when municipalities are updating or creating their bylaws, that they can look easily and see how did another municipality handle that and look at that language as an example,” said Smith.

When excess soils are generated they may be used at another site provided it does not have an adverse effect on the receiving site. Typically, municipalities may regulate the use of excess soils on these receiving sites or temporary storage sites through site alteration or fill bylaws.

“Their bylaws may not have been created or in place to manage the amount of fill that has typically been coming out of Toronto,” said Smith. “In the absence of good municipal bylaws, municipalities may want to discourage soil coming into their community, but we want to help them promote beneficial reuse. By having safe and well-regulated soil management that gives the construction industry an option for reusing soil versus having to take it to a landfill or having to truck it further away.”

Andy Manahan, executive director of the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO), echoed Smith’s comments. “Most of the focus on soil issues is in the Greater Toronto Area. It’s one of those issues that may not be as high priority in northern Ontario. You have to think about how you’re going to manage soil no matter where you are,” said Manahan. “This is a really good way to help promote the best management practices guide and hopefully encourage municipalities to do upfront planning and put at least references to the guide in their documentation, whether it’s a tender that goes out or a bylaw they’re going to be updating.”

Mr. Manahan suggested this tool could raise awareness and get the industry to move away from the “dig and dump” approach to the “reuse” approach.