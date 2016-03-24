No Canadian Federal funds for Clean-up of Abandoned Oil Wells

March 24, 2016 by nicholsonj

The Canadian government recently released its budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Included in the budget was a plan to spend $3.4 billion (Cdn.) over five years to maintain and upgrade federal infrastructure assets like parks, small craft harbours and federal airports and border infrastructure. The money also will pay to clean up contaminated sites.

Western Canadian oil companies, politicians, and unemployed oil industry workers were disappointed that the latest Canadian federal budget did not contain any funding for clean-up of abandoned oil wells.

Brad Wall, Premier of Saskatchewan, had asked that $156 million from the federal government be earmarked for clean-up of abandoned and dormant oil wells. He was disappointed after the budget was released and saw it as a lost opportunity to clean-up the environment while providing jobs to unemployed energy workers. Plunging worldwide prices for oil has resulted in sweeping layoffs of oil workers in the Canada’s oil-producing provinces.

If the Canadian federal government had provided funding, oil wells that had been abandoned and whose ownership was unknown would have been decommissioned. As it stands presently, the abandoned wells pose a safety and environmental risk.

In Alberta alone, there are an estimated 170,000 inactive oils wells with approximately 50,000 of them are considered abandoned. An oil well is considered inactive if it hasn’t produced oil for over a year. In Alberta, regulations stipulate that the company that owns an inactive oil well must either suspend or safely turn off the well. The regulation also requires that the well be decommissioned to prevent leakage and restore any adjacent land impacted by the well.

The plethora of abandoned wells in Canada’s oil producing provinces is partially a result of the rules surrounding them. In Alberta, for example, an oil company can leave an abandoned well in place indefinitely as long as it pays an annual compensation payment to the surface rights landowner. This option is chosen as it is considered less expensive than decommissioning the well (sealing it) and remediating any impacted land nearby. If the company owning the well goes bankrupt, the well is considered abandoned.