Neighbours Sue Government Agency for Groundwater Contamination

December 15, 2016 by nicholsonj

As reported in the Ottawa Sun, residents living near the National Research Council’s Firefighting testing lab in Mississippi Mills are organizing a class action lawsuit against the NRC, claiming extensive damage to their properties by contamination.

The $40 million lawsuit stems from contamination found at the National Research Council (NRC) site in Mississippi Mills (just west of Ottawa). The contaminants are polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are found in firefighting chemicals.

At the National Fire Lab run by the NRC, firefighting foams and retardants are tested for their ability to put out fires. Years of testing of various foams, suppressants, and retardants resulted in the release of chemicals into nearby receiving bodies of water, including the groundwater. Chemicals were also found in the drinking water wells of neighbouring homes.

The discovery of off-site contamination was first discovered in 2013 during an environmental audit. During the environmental audit, it was discovered that the release of contaminants into the ground came from overflows of a 454,000-litre (12,000 U.S. gallons) underground tank that holds both waste from firefighting experiments and rainwater. The investigation uncovered that overflow from the tank went into the septic system and then into a local creek and the surrounding groundwater.

Michael Hebert, one of the leading environmental lawyers in Canada, represents the homeowners, told the Ottawa Sun that there could be as many as 70 neighbouring households that are part of the law suit.

Mr. Hebert has is very well versed on this type of lawsuits, have been the the Plaintiff’s counsel in Tridan v. Shell, 2002 Carswell Ont 1, 154 O.A.C. 1, 57 O.R. (3d) 503, a benchmark decision of the Ontario Court of Appeal that radically changed the face of environmental law and the assistance it afforded to victims of environmental damage. This case established three leading principles which govern compensation and are today followed by Courts throughout Ontario and the rest of Canada.

A judge still needs to certify the class action. At the certification stage, the court will consider whether there is a cause of action and identifiable class, whether common issues are raised, whether a class action is preferable for the resolution of common issues and whether there is a suitable representative plaintiff. Then, if the Court believes a class action is appropriate it will certify the action.

Due to the contamination of the groundwater with PFAS at the Mississippi Mills site, NRC is supplying neighbouring homeowners with free bottled water. Also, many adjacent households also have water filters on their taps which is also supplied by NRC.

NRC does not deny that the chemicals in the groundwater are from their firefighting test lab.

The lawsuit is does not involve health impacts but is focused on the loss of property value and the stigma now associated with homes in the area.

Mr. Herbert does not know how long the case will take to be resolved if and when it is certified by a judge, but argues the liability is straight forward – NRC contaminated his clients’ drinking water supply. The main issue of the lawsuit, in his view, will be the amount of damages.

The claims in the statement of claim have not been tested in court. NRC has yet to file a statement of defense.