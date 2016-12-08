Municipalities and Contamination: What are you going to do when homeowners come for you?

December 8, 2016 by Donna Shier and Joanna Vince, Wilms & Shier
By Donna Shier, Partner and Certified Environmental Law Specialist, and Joanna Vince, Associate, with the assistance of Victoria Chai, Student-at-Law. © Willms & Shier Environmental Lawyers LLP.
Municipalities continue to grapple with environmental liability. A recent lawsuit in Montreal shows what can happen when municipalities knowingly allow residential development on contaminated lands. Municipalities will want to keep an eye on this case to understand the circumstances that can give rise to municipal liability.
The Lawsuit in Montreal
Property owners in Montreal are suing the City after discovering that their properties were built on the site of a former garbage dump. The land contains biogas contamination generated by the former landfill. The property owners are claiming that Montreal failed to inform them about the contamination and the historic use.
The history of the properties follows:
The property owners are claiming that:
The current lawsuit against Montreal is interesting because it involves a landfill used by the municipality for many years. Montreal was not only an approving authority for the development, but also the party that caused the contamination. No other party is available for the property owners to claim against.
Should Montreal be worried?
This isn’t the first time the issue of municipal liability has arisen in the context of contaminated land:
Municipalities are faced with a dilemma
Municipalities need to keep in mind their constituents’ view that local governments have an obligation to protect their residents.
Where contaminated land is developed for homes, homeowners have claimed and will continue to claim against municipalities. When the polluter or developer is not available or is impecunious there will be great pressure on the municipality to resolve the problems.
Municipalities should avoid issuing planning approvals and permits where contamination in excess of applicable standards is known to be present.
Municipalities have to be extremely careful where the municipality suspects contamination. Where contamination is only suspected, the conundrum for municipalities is that if the municipality raises the issue publically, property value may be affected, giving rise to the municipality liability. If the municipality fails or declines to raise the issue, it could find itself in the same situation as the City of Montreal.
About the Authors
Donna Shier is a partner at Willms & Shier Environmental Lawyers LLP in Toronto and certified as a Specialist in Environmental Law by the Law Society of Upper Canada. Donna may be reached at 416-862-4822 or by e-mail at dshier@willmsshier.com. Joanna Vince is an associate at Willms & Shier Environmental Lawyers LLP. She can be reached at 416-862-4830 or at jvince@willmsshier.com.
